Farmers' Delhi March: Which Highways Are Closed, What Routes To Take

New Delhi:
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued specific guidelines for commuters.
In anticipation of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march towards Delhi, authorities have implemented stringent traffic restrictions and heightened security measures at key border points such as Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri. The objective is to prevent vehicles carrying protesters from entering the city and to ensure the safety and smooth flow of regular traffic.
To fortify the border areas, multiple layers of barricades have been set up, featuring wires, nails, and substantial concrete blocks and containers, all strategically placed along the entry points to the national capital.
In light of these developments, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued specific guidelines for commuters, particularly with respect to goods vehicles and those traveling from various border points.
Traffic Advisory Details:
- Goods vehicles are prohibited from entering Delhi via the Greater Noida Expressway.
- Goods vehicles are restricted from traveling between Haryana's Sirsa and Uttar Pradesh's Surajpur via Parichowk.
- Going To Delhi from Chilla border: Sector 14A Flyover, Roundabout Chowk, Sector 15 via Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk, Jhundapura Chowk.
- Going To Delhi From DND Border: Use the elevated road via Sector 18 from Film City.
- Going To Delhi From Kalindi Kunj Border: Via Sector 37 from Mahamaya Flyover.
- Going To Delhi Using Yamuna Expressway: Get down from Jewar Toll towards Khurja and proceed via Jahangirpur.
- Going To Delhi via Sirsa, Pari Chowk After Getting Down From Eastern Peripheral Expressway: Cannot get down at Sirsa; go via Dadri, Dasna.
- In Sirsa, 40 checkposts have been set up strategically, especially on routes coming in from neighbouring states.
- The road coming from Punjab's Bathinda has been temporarily sealed.
- Traffic has been diverted on many points of NH-9 - a national highway that passes through Punjab, Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, to give alternate routes.