Farmers' Delhi March: Which Highways Are Closed, What Routes To Take

In anticipation of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march towards Delhi, authorities have implemented stringent traffic restrictions and heightened security measures at key border points such as Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri. The objective is to prevent vehicles carrying protesters from entering the city and to ensure the safety and smooth flow of regular traffic.

To fortify the border areas, multiple layers of barricades have been set up, featuring wires, nails, and substantial concrete blocks and containers, all strategically placed along the entry points to the national capital.

In light of these developments, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued specific guidelines for commuters, particularly with respect to goods vehicles and those traveling from various border points.

Traffic Advisory Details: