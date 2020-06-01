Coronavirus Live Updates: India Now 7th Worst-Hit Nation By COVID-19

India Coronavirus Cases LIVE Updates: The number of total deaths crossed the 5,000-mark. (File)

Coronavirus Live Update: With over 1.88 lakh cases of coronavirus, India has reported more cases than France's marginally lower 1,88,752 and climbed to seventh from the ninth spot in the list of 10 nations worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The country recorded 1,88,883 coronavirus cases till Sunday night.

The US has so far reported over 18 lakh cases of coronavirus, making it the nation with the most number of cases. Brazil follows with over five lakh cases, and Russia with over four lakh cases.

A record single-day jump of 8,380 new patients was reported in the 24 hours till Sunday morning. This is the first time that the number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 8,000-mark in a single day.

The number of total deaths linked to the highly infectious illness crossed the 5,000-mark after 193 patients died in the 24 hours till Sunday morning, government data shows.

The country - now seventh worst-hit due to the pandemic - has been registering record spikes for the last three days. The sharp rise in cases comes as India prepares to re-open in a phased-manner after nearly two months of lockdown to tackle the pandemic.

Jun 01, 2020 06:42 (IST) District Collector, Indore, Meets Government Officials Over Unlock1

Indore District Collector Manish Singh held a meeting with government officials over Unlock 1 on May 31, in which they were informed of the various activities allowed in the area.

According to the official, the urban areas of the district have been divided into three areas.

"In central part of Indore, grocery shops and dairies will open but only for home delivery of goods. Fruit and vegetable sellers are allowed in the area, as it is a sensitive zone currently," Singh told reporters here.

He further added that more relaxations have been allowed for the two other zones.

"The goal is to ensure that all trading activities resume as early as possible in the days ahead. The public need to ensure social distancing, sanitise themselves from time to time, use masks, and treat any goods brought from the outside as a probable source of COVID-19 and therefore wash it before using it," he added, news agency ANI reported.

Jun 01, 2020 06:12 (IST) Delhi: People arrive at Ghazipur Fruit & Vegetable Market to make purchases.



Ministry of Home Affairs' guidelines regarding #Unlock1 have come into effect today and will remain effective till June 30.

Jun 01, 2020 05:53 (IST) Number of COVID-19 cases is going up as returnees are testing positive in Manipur. All incoming people from other states are required to remain in institutional quarantine for 14 days: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh

Jun 01, 2020 05:49 (IST) 14-Days Quarantine Mandatory For Returnees In Manipur

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said that all people coming to the state from other states are required to stay in institutional quarantine for 14 days.

"The number of COVID-19 cases is going up as returnees are testing positive in Manipur. All incoming people from other states are required to remain in institutional quarantine for 14 days," said Mr Singh.

When asked about the attack on a special train, ferrying stranded people from Goa to Manipur, the Chief Minister said he is glad that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal intervened, news agency ANI reported.

Jun 01, 2020 05:48 (IST) No Passes Required For Vehicles Entering, Leaving Madhya Pradesh

Amid a string of announcements for Unlock 1, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that there will be no need for passes for inter-state travel for vehicles entering or leaving Madhya Pradesh.

However, interstate bus services will remain suspended till June 7 across the state, according to a tweet by the office of the Chief Minister.

Chouhan has also announced that places of worship, shopping malls, hotels, and restaurants will open from June 8, outside containment zones, in the state.

He also said that although all educational institutions will remain closed, however, schools will open for holding Class 12 exams. The decision for reopening of schools, colleges, coaching institutions will be taken in the coming days, news agency ANI reported.