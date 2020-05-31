1.45 Lakh Passengers On Day 1 As 200 Trains Re-Start Amid Lockdown

Coronavirus, Railways: 200 passenger trains are set to run from June 1

The number of passenger trains running in the country will increase from the existing 15 pairs (30 journeys) to over 200 starting June 1, as the Railways slowly scales up operations amid a coronavirus lockdown that has been extended to June 30. Trains operational from Monday will include those with non-AC coaches, which have not been allowed so far.

Over 1.45 lakh people have bought tickets to travel on first day of the second stage of resumption of passenger trains, with around 26 lakh expected to travel in June. The full list of trains can be found here.

"These trains are on the pattern of regular trains. These are fully reserved trains having both AC and non-AC classes. General (GS) coaches have reserved seats for sitting accommodation. There will be no unreserved coach," a Railways statement said.

"Normal class-wise fares will be charged. Second seating (2S) fare for General Seating (GS) shall be charged and seats will be provided to all passengers," the statement added.

Passengers have been advised to reach the station at least 90 minutes before departure. Only people with confirmed/RAC tickets will be allowed to enter the station.

Under the SOPs issued by the Home Ministry, all passengers must undergo thermal screening and only those found asymptomatic will be allowed to board the train.

On board the train all passengers must maintain social distancing and wear face masks throughout the journey. All passengers are also advised to use hand sanitisers.

Zonal railways have been instructed to ensure there are separate entry and exit gates at each station, to the extent feasible, so there is no face-to-face movement of passengers.

All passengers must download Aarogya Setu, the government's contact-tracing app.

The 200-plus trains to run from June 1 do not include "shramik" specials being operated by the Railways since May 1 to return stranded migrants to their home states. As of May 29, over 52 lakh migrants have been carried on 3,840 trains, according to the Railways.

Before the lockdown, the Railways operated around 12,000 trains every day.