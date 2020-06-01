8,392 Coronavirus Cases In India In 24 Hours, Biggest Jump So Far

Coronavirus India Cases: More than 5,000 patients have died so far.

The nationwide tally of coronavirus cases has crossed 1.9 lakh after a record number of 8,392 people tested positive for the deadly virus infection in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the country stood at 1,90,535 including 5,394 deaths, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

India has climbed to seventh from the ninth spot in the list of 10 nations worst hit by the pandemic, with more cases than that of France.

This is the second straight day that the number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 8,000-mark in a single day.