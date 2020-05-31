Karnataka Relaxes Quarantine Norms, Exceptions For Maharashtra

Karnataka has announced a number of relaxations in the quarantine rules.

Karnataka on Sunday announced a number of relaxations in the quarantine rules for the people travelling to the state. The Karnataka government, however, kept exceptions for those coming from Maharashtra - the worst-hit coronavirus state in the country.

As per the new guidelines, every person travelling to the state has to make mandatory self-registration through Seva-Sandhu portal.

People, except those from Maharashtra, will be required to spent 14 days in the home quarantine. If a passenger is found symptomatic upon her arrival, she will be shifted to a dedicated COVID-19 facility for isolation.

However, those coming from Maharashtra will have to spend seven days in institutional quarantine, followed by a home quarantine for the same period.

Those on short business trips are exempted from institutional quarantine given they show a return ticket of a date within 7 days and a COVID-19 negative test report from a government recognised lab.

Pregnant women, children below 10 years, and people above 65 years will be sent to Home quarantine

All the travellers will have to take mandatory C-19 Test on arrival.

The new exemptions come a day after the central government extended the lockdown till June 30. The government revealed a phased plan to unlock India. Malls, hotels, restaurants and places of worship can open on June 8 except in containment zones, the areas with most number of coronavirus cases.

Restrictions have been removed on the movement of people and goods between states. Night curfew will stay, but timings will be changed to 9 pm-5am from the existing 7 pm-7am.