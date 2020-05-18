Coronavirus India Live Updates: Arvind Kejriwal To Announce Lockdown Plan On Centre's Guidelines Today

The fourth phase of countrywide lockdown, which will continue till May 31

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the guidelines accompanying the lockdown extension till May 31 that was confirmed by the centre on Sunday was "largely in line with the proposal sent by the Delhi government".

"Centre's guidelines are largely in line with the proposal sent by Delhi govt based on suggestions of lakhs of Delhiites. We have used the lockdown period to prepare our healthcare system if Corona cases increase, but it is now time to relax the restrictions to some extent," Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

The fourth phase of countrywide lockdown, which will continue till May 31, has put the ball in the court of states, allowing them not only to colour-code the zones according to the incidence of coronavirus, thereby taking a final decision on what activities are allowed in any particular area

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases Live Updates:

May 18, 2020 08:51 (IST) COVID-19 news: India joins 61 Nations to seek "impartial" probe into coronavirus crisis



62 countries, including India, have backed a joint effort by Australia and European Union, calling for an independent inquiry into the WHO's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a draft resolution proposed for 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA) meeting beginning today. 62 countries, including India, have backed a joint effort by Australia and European Union, calling for an independent inquiry into the WHO's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a draft resolution proposed for 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA) meeting beginning today. Read Here

May 18, 2020 08:25 (IST) Coronavirus news: The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 31



People commute through Delhi-Ghazipur border, amid checking by Police personnel during coronavirus lockdown. The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 31. Delhi: People commute through Delhi-Ghazipur border, amid checking by Police personnel during #CoronaLockdown. The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 31st. pic.twitter.com/eGAuWUwtuK - ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2020 People commute through Delhi-Ghazipur border, amid checking by Police personnel during coronavirus lockdown. The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 31.

May 18, 2020 08:19 (IST) Coronavirus news: Large number of migrant labourers reach Delhi-Ghazipur (UP) border



Large number of migrant labourers reach Delhi-Ghazipur (UP) border. Buses are being arranged to take them to their native places. A labourer (pic 4) says, "I've to go to Hardoi (UP). We've been sitting here since 6 AM. If there are not enough buses, then let us walk home." Delhi: Large number of migrant labourers reach Delhi-Ghazipur (UP) border. Buses are being arranged to take them to their native places. A labourer (pic 4) says, "I've to go to Hardoi (UP). We've been sitting here since 6 AM. If there are not enough buses, then let us walk home." pic.twitter.com/W0MZKGKW64 - ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2020 Large number of migrant labourers reach Delhi-Ghazipur (UP) border. Buses are being arranged to take them to their native places. A labourer (pic 4) says, "I've to go to Hardoi (UP). We've been sitting here since 6 AM. If there are not enough buses, then let us walk home."

May 18, 2020 07:42 (IST) Coronavirus update: Shops, offices can open with conditions, states to colour-code zones



The fourth phase of countrywide lockdown, which will continue till May 31, has put the ball in the court of states, allowing them not only to colour-code the zones according to the incidence of coronavirus, thereby taking a final decision on what activities are allowed in any particular area. The Centre, however, made it clear that only essential activities shall be allowed in containment zones. The fourth phase of countrywide lockdown, which will continue till May 31, has put the ball in the court of states, allowing them not only to colour-code the zones according to the incidence of coronavirus, thereby taking a final decision on what activities are allowed in any particular area. The Centre, however, made it clear that only essential activities shall be allowed in containment zones. Read Here