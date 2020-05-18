Coronavirus India Live Updates: Arvind Kejriwal To Announce Lockdown Plan On Centre's Guidelines Today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the guidelines accompanying the lockdown extension till May 31 that was confirmed by the centre on Sunday was "largely in line with the proposal sent by the Delhi government".
"Centre's guidelines are largely in line with the proposal sent by Delhi govt based on suggestions of lakhs of Delhiites. We have used the lockdown period to prepare our healthcare system if Corona cases increase, but it is now time to relax the restrictions to some extent," Mr Kejriwal tweeted.
The fourth phase of countrywide lockdown, which will continue till May 31, has put the ball in the court of states, allowing them not only to colour-code the zones according to the incidence of coronavirus, thereby taking a final decision on what activities are allowed in any particular area
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases Live Updates:
Delhi: People commute through Delhi-Ghazipur border, amid checking by Police personnel during #CoronaLockdown. The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 31st. pic.twitter.com/eGAuWUwtuK- ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2020
Delhi: Large number of migrant labourers reach Delhi-Ghazipur (UP) border. Buses are being arranged to take them to their native places. A labourer (pic 4) says, "I've to go to Hardoi (UP). We've been sitting here since 6 AM. If there are not enough buses, then let us walk home." pic.twitter.com/W0MZKGKW64- ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2020