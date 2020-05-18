No Entry Till May 31: Karnataka Lockdown Order Bans People From 3 States

Karnataka has reported over 1,000 coronavirus cases so far.

Karnataka has banned entry of people from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil, the three states worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The development comes a day after the centre said that movement of passengers would be allowed only with mutual consent between the states as it extended the shutdown to May 31.

The southern state, which has so far reported over 1,100 coronavirus patients and more than 30 deaths linked to COVID-19, has also announced a "total lockdown" on Sundays, adding that only essential services will be allowed.

"Parks will be opened from tomorrow," Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan said this afternoon after holding a high-level meeting.

"The state government will follow the lockdown guidelines announced by the central government," he said.

