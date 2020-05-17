Lockdown Till May 31, Red, Orange, Green Zones To Be Decided By States

The fourth phase of countrywide lockdown, which will continue till May 31, allow movement of people during the daytime, and inter-state transport -- buses and public vehicles. It will, however, retain the key bars on air travel and metro rail, malls and gyms and big gatherings. People above the age of 60 and children below 10 should not go out of doors, the government said.

For the states, the big change was that they would be allowed to demarcate the red, green and orange zones -- a key demand of the states during last week's meeting between Chief Ministers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.