Delhi Allows Autos, Buses; Odd-Even For Shops In Markets; No Salons

Buses will be allowed in Delhi but with 20 passengers only. (File)

Markets and shopping complexes can reopen on an odd-even basis in Delhi and buses, autos and taxis can run with limited passengers, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today as he gave details of lockdown 4 extended in the capital till May 31.

Standalone shops will also be allowed but salons will stay shut for now, he said.

"We have to slowly move towards opening of economy," Mr Kejriwal said, adding that masks and physical distancing would remain an imperative in the city, which is among the metros with the most number of coronavirus cases in India.

The changes will not apply to containment zones or areas which are worst affected by coronavirus.

Metro trains, schools, colleges, malls and cinemas will stay closed for now, Mr Kejriwal said.

What is allowed and what not: