Delhi Allows Autos, Buses; Odd-Even For Shops In Markets; No Salons

Markets and shopping complexes can reopen on an odd-even basis in Delhi and buses, autos and taxis can run with limited passengers, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today as he gave details of lockdown 4 extended in the capital till May 31.
Standalone shops will also be allowed but salons will stay shut for now, he said.
"We have to slowly move towards opening of economy," Mr Kejriwal said, adding that masks and physical distancing would remain an imperative in the city, which is among the metros with the most number of coronavirus cases in India.
The changes will not apply to containment zones or areas which are worst affected by coronavirus.
Metro trains, schools, colleges, malls and cinemas will stay closed for now, Mr Kejriwal said.
What is allowed and what not:
- Taxis and cabs with two passengers, maxi-cabs with four passengers
- Drivers will be responsible for disinfecting the vehicle before every ride
- Cars can run with two passengers, two-wheelers cannot have pillion riders
- Car pooling and sharing will not be allowed
- Buses will be allowed but with 20 passengers, all will be screened before boarding
- Government and private offices will be allowed
- Markets to open on an odd-even basis, with staggered timings
- All standalone shops can open
- Restaurants can reopen but only for home delivery
- Construction activities will be allowed but no workers from outside
- Weddings can be held with 50 people
- Funerals can be held with 20 people only
- Hotels, cinemas, shopping malls, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls will stay shut
- Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious gatherings won't be allowed
- Religious places of worship will remain closed
- No religious gatherings will be allowed
- Barbers, spas and salons will stay shut for now
- 7 pm to 7 am curfew will remain, only essential services will be allowed in other times
- Those below 10, above 65, pregnant women and people who have other health conditions must stay in
- Sports complex and stadiums can open, but no crowds will be allowed
- Auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, cycle rickshaws will be allowed with one passenger.