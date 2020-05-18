Oppo Factory Near Delhi Shut After 6 Employees Test Positive For Virus

OPPO was among the companies that had restarted operations earlier this month (Representational)

Mobile phone company OPPO has shut its factory near Delhi after six employees tested positive for coronavirus. Over 3,000 more employees are being tested, the smartphone maker said in a statement on Monday.

"As an organization that places the safety of all our employees and citizens at the forefront, we have suspended all operations at our manufacturing facility in Greater Noida and initiated #COVID19 testing for 3000+ employees, for which results are awaited," OPPO India said in its statement.

OPPO was among the companies that had restarted operations earlier this month after home ministry directives