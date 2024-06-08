Foreign Leaders Attending PM Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony. See Full List

The ceremony will take place on Sunday, June 9 at 7:15 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

India has invited several leaders from neighbouring countries to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi, who is set to become the Prime Minister for a third consecutive term. The ceremony will take place on Sunday, June 9 at 7:15 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan.



The same evening, the Council of Ministers will also take their oaths of office and secrecy, forming part of the Prime Minister's new cabinet.



According to the Ministry of External Affairs, several leaders have accepted the invitation and will arrive in New Delhi on Sunday to participate in the ceremony.



Leaders who have confirmed their attendance



President of Sri Lanka, H.E. Mr Ranil Wickremesinghe

President of Maldives, H.E. Dr Mohamed Muizzu

Vice-President of Seychelles, H.E. Mr Ahmed Afif

Prime Minister of Bangladesh, H.E. Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister of Mauritius, H.E. Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth

Prime Minister of Nepal, H.E. Mr. Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda'

Prime Minister of Bhutan, H.E. Mr. Tshering Tobgay



Schedule of Arrivals:



June 08, 2024



12:00: Arrival of Prime Minister of Bangladesh at AFS Palam

14:45: Arrival of Vice President of Seychelles at IGI T-3



June 09, 2024



09:05: Arrival of Prime Minister of Mauritius at IGI T-3

09:05: Arrival of President of Maldives at IGI T-3

11:30: Arrival of Prime Minister of Bhutan at IGI T-3

11:50: Arrival of President of Sri Lanka at IGI T-3

14:50: Arrival of Prime Minister of Nepal at IGI T-3



The national capital will remain on high alert on Sunday as SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) leaders prepare to attend the event, Delhi Police told news agency PTI. Major hotels like the Leela, Taj, ITC Maurya, Claridge's, and Oberoi are already under tight security. Officials have arranged safe routes for the dignitaries' travel between their hotels and the venue.



"Dignitaries attending the swearing-in will be given designated routes from their hotels to the venue and back," according to officials.



In addition to attending the swearing-in ceremony, these leaders will participate in a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan the same evening. This gathering is expected to facilitate high-level interactions and discussions, further strengthening regional ties among SAARC member nations.