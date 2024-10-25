Supreme Court Grants Bail To Businessman In Liquor Policy Case

Supreme Court directed businessman Amandeep Singh Dhall to appear before the trial court on each hearing.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to businessman Amandeep Singh Dhall in a corruption case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan noted that there were around 300 witnesses to be examined by the CBI in the matter and that the trial is yet to commence.

The top court took into account that Dhall has been in jail for over one year and the other accused have been granted bail.

The apex court granted the relief to Dhall subject to the terms and conditions set by the trial court.

It directed Dhall to appear before the trial court on each hearing.

Dhall had moved the apex court challenging the high court's June 4 verdict which refused to grant him bail in the case.

He was arrested by the CBI in April last year in connection with the case.

Dhall is an accused in separate cases linked to the alleged scam being probed by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

