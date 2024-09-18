Liquor, Drugs Worth Rs 26.82 Crore Seized In Haryana Since Poll Code

Law enforcement agencies have seized Rs 26.82 crore worth of drugs.

Law enforcement agencies have seized Rs 26.82 crore worth of drugs, liquor and unaccounted-for cash in Haryana since the Model Code of Conduct for the state assembly elections came into effect on August 16.

To ensure that the October 5 Haryana assembly elections are conducted in a completely fair and transparent manner, all guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India, along with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), are being strictly followed, Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal said on Tuesday.

To prevent voters from being influenced by any form of inducement, the Commission is maintaining a rigorous stance and various agencies are closely monitoring the movement of illegal liquor, narcotics and cash in the state, he said.

From August 16 to September 16, a total of Rs 26.82 crore worth of illegal liquor, narcotics and unaccounted-for cash have been seized, he said.

Mr Agarwal said the Haryana Police, along with other agencies, is continuously maintaining strict vigilance.

He said since the MCC came into effect, actions have been taken by various departments including police, Income Tax and Narcotics Control Bureau resulting in seizures.

Among the seizures made include more than 3,26,017 litres of illegal liquor worth over Rs 9.82 crore.

Mr Agarwal further said agencies have seized over 2,339 kg of narcotics worth more than Rs 6.76 crore.

He said the state police and other agencies have seized valuable metals such as gold and silver worth more than Rs 3.10 crore, totalling 48,908 grams.

Apart from this, the state police and other agencies have seized other items worth more than Rs 2.41 crore, he said.

