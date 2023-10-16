LinkedIn Lays Off Over 500 Workers As Hiring Activity Slows: Report

This was LinkedIn's second round of job cuts this year.

Microsoft-owned LinkedIn laid off more than 500 employees, including engineers, on Monday in its second round of job cuts this year as the social media network grapples with a slowdown in hiring, a person familiar with the matter said.

The cuts, which affect 2.5% of the 20,000-strong staff, add to the tens of thousands of job losses this year in the technology sector amid an uncertain economic outlook.

