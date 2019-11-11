Limited Train Services To Resume In Kashmir From Tuesday: Railway Official

Two pairs of trains will run between Srinagar and Baramulla from Tuesday, an official said

Train services in the Kashmir Valley, which were disrupted since August 3 ahead of the scrapping of provisions of Article 370, will resume on Tuesday, a Northern Railway official said.

The valley has been under restrictions after August 5 when the Centre revoked its special status and bifurcated it into union territories.

"After appropriate action and assurance by Government Railway Police of Jammu and Kashmir regarding the safe operation of trains in Kashmir Valley between 10 AM and 3 PM, the Firozpur Division will commence a limited passenger service by running two pair of trains between Srinagar-Baramulla-Srinagar with effect from November 12," an official said.

