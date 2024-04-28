'Like Frogs In Pond': Jagan Reddy's Dig At Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday launched a scathing attack against Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan and compared them to "frogs".

"Just like frogs in a pond during the rains, with elections around the corner, non-local leaders like Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan are coming to seek votes by deceiving people with fraudulent promises," he said.

He further lashed out saying, "Once the elections get over, the non-local leaders will leave for Hyderabad. This is the attachment of these non-local leaders to the people of Andhra Pradesh."

He further said that these kitty party non-local leaders are like the New East India Company members. "I want to remind all that they will loot everything in the state and they would share the loot amongst themselves," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister Reddy released the YSR Congress Party's (YSRCP) poll manifesto at the Tadepalli camp office in Vijayawada.

Making slight changes to the assurances made in the 2019 manifesto under Navaratnalu, the YSRCP chief released the manifesto as Navaratnalu Plus.

Jagan Mohan Reddy has promised to gradually hike welfare pensions from Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,500 per month and govern the state from Visakhapatnam.

Notably, during the 2019 elections, YSRCP registered a landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh, winning 151 of the 175 seats in the Assembly, dethroning the TDP government.

In general elections, the YSRCP won 22 of the 25 seats with a vote share of 49.89 per cent, while the TDP could only manage three constituencies and got 40.19 per cent votes. The two national parties--the BJP and Congress--failed to open their account in the state.

However, in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, YSRCP is contesting alone in all 25 parliamentary constituencies and the 175 seats of the state Assembly. It is up against the Congress-led INDIA bloc and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former CM N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party (JSP).

