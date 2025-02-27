'Like Delhi, Maharashtra...': Mamata Banerjee's Big Poll Charge Against BJP

Setting the stage for next year's 2026 assembly elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday set an ambitious target of winning over 215 of the 294 assembly seats to secure a fourth consecutive term in power, while vowing to cut down the BJP's tally significantly.

The TMC supremo slightly revised the 2021 assembly polls battle cry of the party, and declared: "Khela Abar Hobe" (the game is on again) for the next year's elections.

Addressing TMC's state conference at Netaji Indoor Stadium here, Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP, with the "support of the Election Commission", was tampering with the electoral rolls by adding fake voters from other states.

She warned that if corrective action was not taken, her party would stage an indefinite dharna in front of the EC office.

"We will win over 215 seats in the 2026 assembly polls and further diminish the BJP's numbers. The BJP will be defeated decisively. Khela Abar Hobe! The 2026 game should be played with renewed vigour and energy," she said while asserting to secure a fourth straight term.

TMC national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee echoed her sentiment, urging party workers to ensure a decisive victory for the party.

"The battle for Bengal's future has begun. We must ensure TMC's victory and make Mamata Banerjee the chief minister for a fourth consecutive term. Our aim is a two-thirds majority in 2026," Abhishek, who is also the nephew of the TMC supremo, said.

Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP was attempting to influence the electoral process by inserting names of fake voters from other states with the assistance of the Election Commission.

"In Delhi and Maharashtra, the BJP secured victory by adding fake voters from Haryana and Gujarat. Now, they aim to do the same in West Bengal. They know they cannot win if elections are held fairly," she claimed.

Mamata Banerjee held up a list during her speech, claiming it contained names of "fake voters." "I have proof from all districts. Here it is. Names of people from Haryana and Gujarat appear alongside those of West Bengal residents under the same EPIC (Election Photo Identity Card) number. Fake voters have been added online," she alleged.

Mamata Banerjee directed TMC leaders and workers to immediately start verifying the voter list at the booth level.

"District presidents should oversee the process and submit their findings within seven days," the TMC chief said.

She also tasked TMC state president Subrata Bakshi with leading a committee comprising Abhishek Banerjee, MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay and other senior leaders to examine the voter list across all blocks.

The verification process will commence on Friday and must be completed within 10 days, Mamata Banerjee added.

"If I could go on a 26-day hunger strike during the anti-land acquisition movement in 2006, we can also launch a movement against the Election Commission, forcing them to restore democracy. If required, we will protest indefinitely in front of the EC office to demand the removal of fake names from the voter roll," she said.

Mamata Banerjee also raised concerns over the appointment of Gyanesh Kumar as the Chief Election Commissioner.

"I used to respect the Election Commission. But now, it appears to be filled with BJP-aligned individuals. The new Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, previously worked as a secretary in the cooperation department under the Union Home Minister. It is evident how the BJP is tampering with the voter list with the blessings of the EC," she alleged.

Mamata Banerjee claimed that this is the way the BJP won in Maharashtra and Delhi polls.

"Now, after Maharashtra and Delhi, they are targeting West Bengal. We will respond strongly. Khela Abar Hobe (the game is on again). I urge workers to strike back even harder this time. In Bengal, we will take them head-on. By 2027-2029, the BJP will be finished. They have only 2-3 years left," she asserted.

"Khela Hobe" (the game is on) was the battle cry of the TMC during the high-octane 2021 assembly polls when the party defeated the BJP to storm back to power for the third consecutive term.

Outlining the TMC's electoral strategy, Mamata Banerjee said the first priority would be cleaning up the voter list.

"The first game is to fix the fraudulent voter lists. Game number 2 is establishing direct connections with people by visiting them at their doorsteps. Game number 3 is strengthening the organisation and being vigilant," she said.

The TMC chief asked party workers to keep an eye on who is coming to the area and ensure that there is no violence.

"We must ensure that our harmony is preserved and no person is tortured. Game number 4 will be BJP's defeat. The BJP should not even get the numbers they did this time," she said.

The BJP countered Mamata Banerjee's allegations, claiming she was attempting to galvanise party workers out of fear of losing the elections.

"The whole world knows TMC for its mastery in electoral malpractices and vote loot. Hindus in Bengal have united, and that is why she is scared," BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya said.

The BJP had won 77 seats in the 2021 assembly elections, while the TMC secured 213 seats.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)