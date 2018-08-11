Rain Likely In Himachal Pradesh On 15 August: Weather Office

Heavy rainfall is likely to take place at isolated places in the state till 13 August. (File)

Light rain occurred at a few places in Himachal Pradesh today, and the weather department forecast that rain would continue in parts of the state till Independence Day.

Kangra received the highest rainfall at 27.8 millimetres since yesterday, the Meteorological Centre Shimla said. According to weather department data, 15 mm rain was recorded in Hamirpur, followed by 10 mm in Palampur, 8.6 mm in Dharamshala, 4 mm in Dalhousie, 3 mm in Bhuntar, 1 mm in Keylong and 0.2 mm in Sundernagar.

Kapla was the coldest place in the state at 13.4 degrees Celsius, and Una was the hottest place in the state recording 34 degrees Celsius.

According to the forecast, light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at many places in Himachal Pradesh on Independence Day on Wednesday.

Light to moderate rainfall may also take place in many places of the state on the eve of Independence Day on Tuesday, the Met Centre added.

As per the forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to take place at isolated places over mid- and low-hills with light to moderate rainfall at most places in the state till August 13.