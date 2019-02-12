Life-Size Portrait Of Atal Bihari Vajpayee To Be Unveiled In Parliament

Atal Bihari Vajpayee died on August 16, 2018 at the age of 93 years

A life-size portrait of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be unveiled by the President in Parliament House on Tuesday, an official said.

President Ram Nath Kovind will unveil the portrait in the Central Hall of Parliament House in the presence of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ministers and leaders of various parties are expected to mark their presence during the event, a parliament official said.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the Prime Minister for the first time in 1996 for 13 days, then for 13 months from 1998 to 1999, and then from 1999 to 2004.

He died on August 16, 2018 at the age of 93 years after a prolonged illness.