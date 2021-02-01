Lieutenant General CP Mohanty Takes Over As Vice Chief of Army Staff

Lt Gen CP Mohanty, pays homage at the National War Memorial

Lieutenant General Chandi Prasad Mohanty on Monday took over as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff. According to the defence ministry, Lt General CP Mohanty takes over the appointment of the Vice Chief of the Army Staff from Lt General SK Saini who superannuated on 31st January 2021 after completing four decades of illustrious career in the Army.

Lt General CP Mohanty, an alumnus of the Rashtriya Indian Military College, Dehradun, National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, was commissioned into the Rajput Regiment on 12th June 1982.

In a career spanning four decades, the General officer served across a wide spectrum of conflicts and terrain profiles and tenanted a host of Command, Staff and Instructional appointments. He commanded a battalion on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and later in the North East.

On assuming the coveted appointment of Vice Chief of the Army Staff, Lt Gen CP Mohanty, paid homage to the Bravehearts by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial.

He has the unique distinction of commanding two brigades: first on the Line of Actual Control and later on, the multinational UN Brigade in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Later, Lt General CP Mohanty commanded the Rangiya based Division in a counter insurgency environment and the Sikkim-based Trishakti Corps immediately after the Doklam incident. The General officer also has a unique distinction of commanding two Administrative formations as well: the Jodhpur Sub Area as a Major General and Uttar Bharat Area as a Lieutenant General.

An alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College Wellington, Higher Defence Management Course Secunderabad and the National Defence College New Delhi, the General Officer's staff and instructional assignments include an instructional tenure at NDA, Brigade Major of an Armoured Brigade, Military Advisor in Seychelles, Colonel Military Secretary (Selection) in the MS Branch, Brigadier General Staff (Operations) of a Corps in the Eastern Theatre and Director General, Operational Logistics and Strategic Movement.