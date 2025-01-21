Let's Solve Misunderstandings, Stand United Against Drugs: Manipur Chief Minister On Statehood Day

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday said every misunderstanding should be resolved by discussions and that all recognised tribes of the state should live together. Speaking at 53rd Statehood Day celebrations, Mr Singh appealed to stop engaging or speaking on irrelevant matters, and diverting from issues.

Manipur became a full-fledged state on January 21, 1972.

"Every misunderstanding should be resolved with discussions by sitting together. Let's stop from engaging or speaking on irrelevant matters and attempt to divert from issues. What we [state government] had said was proper identification of illegal immigrants and sending them outside. We never said anything against any of the old settlers of the state. All recognised tribes need to live together," the chief minister said.

He appealed to take this opportunity to pledge collective efforts toward building a prosperous Manipur that upholds the values of harmony, justice, and progress, adding all communities should try to bring peace.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands left homeless in the ethnic violence that began in May 2023.

Mr Singh said the Manipur government launched a campaign against drugs in 2018 after seeing a large number of young people being swept away by drugs. The campaign brought a massive change, he said, adding that as of now some Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000 crore worth of illegal drugs have been destroyed.

Poppy plantations which were earlier confined to Myanmar and Southeast Asian countries had suddenly spread to Manipur and drug factories were found in some specific localities, he said. More than 30,000 hectares of poppy plantations were destroyed and several village chiefs were arrested, the chief minister said.

"We must stand united and take a pledge to eradicate drugs," he said. "What the BJP-led government is doing to leave a fully intact state for present and future generations."

Later, replying to media queries, Mr Singh said, "I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and other dignitaries for congratulating the Statehood Day of Manipur. I also convey my best wishes to the people of the state. Let us from today bring peace and prosperity."

PM Modi greeted the people of Manipur on their statehood day on Tuesday.

"Greetings to the people of Manipur on their Statehood Day. We are incredibly proud of the role played by the people of Manipur towards India's development. My best wishes for the progress of Manipur," he said in a post on X.

On the banning of the Meitei script in Moreh town by the Hill Tribal Council (HTC), Mr Singh said, "The state is governed by the government."