Let's Dedicate Ourselves Towards Ensuring Women's Safety: President Kovind In Raksha Bandhan Message

Raksha Bandhan is a symbol of love and trust between brothers and sisters, President Kovind said (File)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday greeted citizens on the eve of Raksha Bandhan and said that all people should dedicate themselves towards ensuring safety of women by increasing their participation in nation-building.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is a symbol of love, affection and trust between brothers and sisters, he said.

"The festival strengthens the spirit of harmony and fraternity in our society. On this special occasion, we should dedicate ourselves towards ensuring safety of women by increasing their participation in nation-building," President Kovind said.

"On this occasion, let us resolve to contribute in building such a harmonious society where the safety and dignity of women is given utmost importance and they may fulfil their aspirations unhindered," the President was quoted as having said in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Kovind extended warm greetings and best wishes to all his fellow citizens living in India and abroad on the occasion.

