Leopard Carcass Found On Gurugram-Faridabad Road

The carcass of a leopard has been found on the Gurugram-Faridabad road, with police suspecting it to be a case of roadkill since a leg and the jaw of the animal were found shattered.

According to officials, the Ankhir police outpost was informed by a passerby late on Friday night about the carcass.

They later handed over the carcass to the forest department. However, the actual cause of death is not ascertained yet, police officials said.

A Gurugram police spokesperson said the initial probe suggests the leopard must have wandered towards the road in search of food or water and got run over by a vehicle.

"The police team has completed its paperwork and handed over the leopard carcass to the forest department. The forest department team will conduct a post-mortem, only after which the real cause of the death will be ascertained," he added.

