Legendary Odia Musician Prafulla Kar Dies At 83

Legendary Odia singer and music director Prafulla Kar died at his Bhubaneswar residence due to age-related ailments.

He was 83, and is survived by wife Manorama, sons Mahadip and Mahaprasad and daughter Sandhyadeepa.

He complained of chest pain after having his dinner on Sunday night and died soon after at his Satya Nagar house. His family members were present with him when he breathed his last. Kar's funeral will be performed at Swarga Dwara crematorium in Puri on Monday with full state honours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and several other dignitaries condoled Kar's death.

"Anguished by the passing away of Shri Prafulla Kar Ji. He will be remembered for his pioneering contribution to Odia culture and music. He was blessed with a multifaceted personality and his creativity was reflected in his works. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

Patnaik announced that Kar's last rites will be performed with full state honours. He asked Education Minister S R Dash and Law Minister Pratap Jena to attend the funeral.

A large number of people from different walks of life made a beeline to pay their last respect to Kar. A pall of gloom has descended on the Odia film fraternity.

Born on February 16, 1939 in Puri, Kar was an eminent musician, singer, lyricist, writer and columnist. He was popular for his numerous songs including 'Kamala Desha Rajakumara'.

He had received the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2015 and was honoured with Jayadeva award in 2004. He had received the state film award eight times, six times in a row.

Kar had the distinction of being the musician who recorded Odia Bhagabat and Odia Chhanda, a rare collection of traditional Odia songs. 'Prabhukrupa', a devotional music album directed by him, had recorded sales of over 10 lakh cassettes. His composition 'Collection of Geet Govindam' was also a big hit.

Various established singers such as Usha Mangeshkar, Kavita Krishnamurty, Suresh Wadkar, Md. Aziz, Kishore Kumar, Amit Kumar, Vani Jairam, S Janaki, Chitra, Yesudas and S P Balsubramanyam have rendered their voices to Odia music under his direction.

