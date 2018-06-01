Left Needs "Deeper Introspection" In West Bengal: CPI General Secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy termed the win in Kerala a "very good positive" response from the people, who reposed their confidence in the Left government.

The Left is seen to be yielding political space to the BJP in West Bengal, Mr Reddy said Hyderabad: Veteran Communist leader Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy hailed CPI(M)-led LDF's victory in Chengannur Assembly bypoll in Kerala but said a "deeper introspection" is needed in West Bengal, where the Left is seen to be yielding political space to the BJP.



The CPI General Secretary termed the win in Kerala a "very good positive" response from the people, who reposed their confidence in the Left government.



"The victory margin (20,956 votes) is fantastic," Mr Reddy told PTI.



The ruling CPI(M)-led LDF's Saji Cheriyan won the Chengannur seat, polling 67,303 votes. The Congress-led UDF candidate D Vijaykumar got 46,347 votes and BJP's P S Sreedharan Pillai came third with 35,270 votes.



"That's true," he said on perception that the BJP is gaining ground in West Bengal at the cost of the Left. "We need to do deeper introspection on this issue (in West Bengal)."



Like in some of the recent elections in West Bengal, the BJP pushed the CPI(M) to third spot in



