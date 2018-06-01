Left Needs 'Deeper Introspection' In West Bengal: CPI General Secretary

The CPI General Secretary termed the win in Kerala a "very good positive" response from the people, who reposed their confidence in the Left government.
"The victory margin (20,956 votes) is fantastic," Mr Reddy told PTI.
The ruling CPI(M)-led LDF's Saji Cheriyan won the Chengannur seat, polling 67,303 votes. The Congress-led UDF candidate D Vijaykumar got 46,347 votes and BJP's P S Sreedharan Pillai came third with 35,270 votes.
"That's true," he said on perception that the BJP is gaining ground in West Bengal at the cost of the Left. "We need to do deeper introspection on this issue (in West Bengal)."
Like in some of the recent elections in West Bengal, the BJP pushed the CPI(M) to third spot in Maheshtala assembly bypoll, where the TMC emerged victorious.