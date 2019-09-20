Left Leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami Returns To Srinagar After 10 Days In Delhi

Supreme Court allowed Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami to go back to his home state.

CPI-M leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami returned to Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday after a 10-day visit to New Delhi, allowed by the Supreme Court, to get treatment at the AIIMS.

The 72-year-old former Jammu and Kashmir MLA, who was under house arrest for 35 days before being taken to New Delhi on September 9 on the order of the top court, received treatment for chest pain.

However, it was not clear whether Mr Tarigami was taken into custody or detained by the local administration upon his arrival in Srinagar.

The Supreme Court had on Monday allowed Mr Tarigami to go back to his home state, saying he does not need any permission to go home if doctors at the All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) allow him.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi with CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday, Tarigami criticised the Centre for detaining former chief minister Farooq Abdullah under the stringent Public Safety Act and said that "people across the border are clapping" that the government has done what they could not.

He had said that whatever is happening in Kashmir is not in the interest of the country.

"We, Abdullah and others are not terrorists. It is such a horrible time. I am very disturbed," he said.

While allowing treatment for the former MLA in New Delhi, the top court had said that Mr Tarigami should be shifted "at the earliest" to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, from Srinagar, where he was under house arrest.

He was put under house arrest on August 5 after the Centre abrogated the special status to Jammu and Kashmir granted under Article 370 of the Constitution.

The top court had earlier allowed Mr Yechury, who had filed a petition to visit Jammu and Kashmir to meet the ailing party colleague, to go to the state.

It has asked him to file an affidavit on his health condition upon his return.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.