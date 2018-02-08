Learn From Pranab Mukherjee, Arun Jaitley Tells Rahul Gandhi On Rafale Rahul Gandhi has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 2016 deal to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets.

"Your party was stigmatised when you were in government because of allegation of corruption. Now the new act is, let us manufacture an allegation of corruption against the NDA. So when you couldn't find anything, you said please disclose the price of the Rafale deal," Mr Jaitley said while replying to the debate on the budget.



"I charge the Congress of seriously compromising India's security...Mr Modi has run a clean government for last four years, so let us manufacturer a crisis, let us manufacture an issue.



"And the manufactured issue is: 'please tell me the details of the Rafale deal'," the finance minister said in the Lok Sabha referring to the demands by the Congress to make public details of the Indian government deal to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.

India has signed an agreement with France to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets



Mr Gandhi has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 2016 deal to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets. "What is the price that the Prime Minister has spent on Rafale," Mr Gandhi had asked on Tuesday.



Mr Jaitley said security pacts were an inherent part of defence transactions "because when you disclose the details of the price, you can give an approximate price, but when you give those specific details, you are giving details of the weapon system that you possess, and the capacity of the weapon systems which you don't want to inform the enemy".



Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor told Mr Jaitley that his party was not seeking details to compromise national security but only demanding transparency.



Saugata Roy of the Trinamool Congress and some Congress members demanded that Mr Gandhi be allowed to speak as Mr Jaitley had referred to him in his speech.



But Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said till the time the Finance Minister does not yield, she cannot allow the Congress leader to speak.



As both Congress and BJP members shouted charges at each other, Mr Jaitley said the opposition had raised the issues it wanted and now he should be allowed to complete his speech.



