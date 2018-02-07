Congress, Targeting BJP On Rafale, Didn't Reveal Details Of Deals Either The Defence Ministry said the demand to disclose precise details about the Rafale fighter jet deal was "unrealistic" because this information was covered under confidentiality agreement.

Share EMAIL PRINT Defence Ministry rejected Congress president Rahul Gandhi's accusations on Rafale deal NEW DELHI: The Congress has amped up the attack on the government for refusing to table details of the Rafale fighter aircraft deal in parliament, suggesting that the secrecy around the deal implied that the government had something to hide. But an analysis of the previous UPA government's answers in parliament reveals that the Congress-led coalition too had never shared similar details about big-ticket defence deals.



Like when Pranab Mukerjee, the defence minister in August 2005, was asked by his party's MP in Janardhana Poojary about defence buys from overseas suppliers during the previous three years, Mr Mukherjee straightaway declined to reveal the information on grounds of "national security".



Three years later, it was AK Antony, the defence minister in December 2008, who took a similar line. Two CPM lawmakers Prasanta Chatterjee and Mohammed Amin wanted the government to list the ten biggest defence suppliers and the purchases made from them. Mr Antony said the major countries from who India imported defence equipment included Russia, the USA, the U.K., France, Germany and Israel. But he refused to get into the numbers beyond this basic information.



Sitaram Yechury, also from the CPM, had received the same response when he had, just a year earlier, asked Mr Antony about the cost of missiles purchased Israel.



Over the years, the government had made a similar point in response to queries on defence purchases.



Apart from reasons of national security, officials say a confidentiality clause, which bars the buyer and seller from talking about the pricing, makes it impossible for any government to reveal any detail about the defence deals.



This is because the entire international defence industry is based on differential pricing, not a fixed price. So if, for example, a supplier sells India equipment for a certain price, they want that price to be kept a secret so that they can sell the equipment at a higher price to other potential customers.



A Defence Ministry statement referred to this practice to underline why the demand to disclose the value of the 2016 contract was "unrealistic". It pointed that defence ministers in the past too had not gone into the details of deals for good reasons and reminded the Congress that the NDA government was "merely following" confidentiality provisions in a security agreement signed between the two countries in 2008; when the UPA was in power.



According to Article 10 of the Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) between the governments of India and France on purchase of Rafale aircraft, "the protection of the classified information and material exchanged under the IGA is governed by the provisions of the security agreement signed between the two nations signed in 2008."



Congress President Rahul Gandhi's sharp attack on the government over the Rafale deal calls this non-disclosure a fraud. "What is the price that the Prime Minister has spent on Rafale?" asked Mr Gandhi, who has been attacking the 2016 deal for 36 Rafale fighter jets since last year's Gujarat election.



Mr Gandhi repeated the charge again after PM Modi's stinging attack in parliament on Wednesday. This time, he said that the PM Modi's continued silence on the defence deal did indicate that something was wrong in this deal.



Wednesday's fresh rebuttal by the defence ministry said it would have normally not responded to the "unfounded" allegations "but for the serious damage being caused by the misleading statements", sought to be repeatedly perpetrated on a serious matter of national security.



