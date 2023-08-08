Leader From KCR's Party Stabbed To Death in Telangana

A leader of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi and husband of a municipal councillor was stabbed to death in broad daylight at Korutla town in Jagtial district today, police said.
Korutla Inspector Praveen Kumar said Pogula Laxmirajam, 45, was having tea at a shop near the old Municipal Office in Korutla around 9 am. Two people on a motorcycle came to the tea shop and one of them stabbed Laxmirajam with a knife.
The duo fled after the stabbing, the police said. The BRS leader was taken to a local hospital by passersby and was later shifted to a hospital in Karimnagar, where he succumbed to injuries.
The reason for the murder is not yet known, police said.
Based on a complaint lodged by Laxmirajam's wife, a murder case has been registered and an investigation is on, the inspector said.
