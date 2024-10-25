Noose Tightens Around Bishnoi Gang, 7 Shooters Arrested In Pan-India Swoop

Lawrence Bishnoi runs his criminal gang from Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail (File).

Seven 'shooters' working for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, linked to the gunfire outside Bollywood star Salman Khan's home and the murder of ex-Maharashtra minister Baba Siddiqui, have been arrested - across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi - over the past 48 hours, sources told NDTV Friday.

Six semi-automatic weapons and ammunition were recovered in what Delhi Police's Special Cell has claimed as "pan-India" action. The hitmen are being interrogated about Baba Siddiqui's murder and other operations of the Bishnoi gang, which has also been named by Canadian federal police as having links to "agents" of the Indian government and cases of homicide and extortion.

Sources said the Bishnoi gang shooters - the first arrest was made on Wednesday - had been given a list of targets, including one (as yet unidentified) person in Haryana. Another possible (also as yet unidentified) target was in Rajasthan, and his execution had been cleared by Arzoo Bishnoi.

The arrest of the seven hitmen, and others in connection with the Baba Siddiqui murder, Salman Khan firing, and killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in 2022 - is only the tip of a vast criminal syndicate run by Lawrence Bishnoi from his prison cell in Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail.

Rs 1.11 Lakh 'Bounty' On Bishnoi

Bishnoi's infamy led to an ironic twist of fate this week after the Kshatriya Karni Sena, a Rajput group, offered a cash reward of Rs 1.11 lakh for the 'encounter' death of the gangster.

That followed the killing of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, a prominent Rajput leader, in December.

Eight members of the Bishnoi gang were arrested in that case, but one of his trusted aides, Rohit Godara, who planned the hit, escaped. Intel said he fled India using a fake passport.

Unsurprisingly Godara is believed to be in Canada, where the Bishnoi gang has a strong base.

Baba Siddiqui Murder

Over a dozen other Bishnoi gangsters, including two of the three shooters, have been arrested in connection with the killing of Baba Siddiqui. The main shooter, Shivkumar Gautam, and two other persons involved in the murder conspiracy, are on the run, the police have said.

The three shooters threw chilli powder at the police officer guarding Siddique before killing him.

The two arrested have been identified as Gurmel Baljit Singh, 23, of Haryana and 19-year-old Dharmaraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh.

Salman Khan Firing Case

Last Thursday Navi Mumbai Police arrested another Bishnoi shooter - named Sukha - from Panipat in Haryana. And, among the other shooters involved, is one Vishal, who has links to Rohit Godara.

Vishal is also wanted in connection with the killing of a Gurguram businessman in March.

How Bishnoi Gang Works

Orders to henchmen in India and abroad are routed through deputies, including Bishnoi's brother Anmol, on whom the NIA today placed a Rs 10 lakh bounty.

Anmol Bishnoi is wanted in connection with the firing outside Salman Khan's home.

The Bishnoi gang is known to be involved in various criminal activities, including homicide, extortion, and arms trafficking, and their profile has been on the rise over the past few years.

The group primarily extorts money from high-profile targets, including celebrities like Punjabi singers, the liquor mafia, and other prominent businessmen, employing professional shooters to carry out hits and intimidate victims into submission.

Apart from its army of hitmen Bishnoi is also known to have separate teams looking after logistics, dealing with legal issues, and gathering information on his rivals, enemies, and targets.

