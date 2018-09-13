Lawmaker Writes To Mayawati To Review Alliance With Indian National Lok Dal

Karan Singh Dalal in his letter mentioned about the issue of "snatching the rights of the poor".

Senior Haryana Congress leader Karan Singh Dalal wrote to BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday, urging her to review her party's alliance with the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), pointing out that Abhay Singh Chautala was in "cahoots" with the ruling BJP.

In his letter to Mayawati, the five-time MLA wrote that Mr Chautala had colluded with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and proposed to its members in the Assembly to move a resolution to suspend him so as to prevent him from speaking on issues concerning the poor.

Mr Dalal was suspended from the Haryana Assembly on Tuesday for a year for alleged misconduct and use of derogatory language.

The Congress leader, has, however claimed that he had, through a calling attention motion, raised a matter of alleged deletion of certain ration cards belonging to the poor.

In his letter to Mayawati, he mentioned that he had raised an issue of "snatching the rights of the poor".

"Being the Leader of Opposition, Abhay Singh Chautala should have supported me on the issue concerning the poor. However, he was in cahoots with the ruling party and proposed that a resolution be brought in the House to suspend me...as the ruling benches later moved this resolution, he and his party MLAs supported it, which has exposed their anti-poor face...

"You (Mayawati) have a huge experience as a parliamentarian, but in your entire political career, you must never have seen a Leader of Opposition colluding with the ruling party to get an opposition member suspended from the House," Mr Dalal wrote in his letter.

"You are fighting for the rights of the poor in this country, whereas the party with which you have aligned in Haryana is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with those who are snatching the rights of the poor.

"I have the least hesitation in saying that the INLD has entered into an alliance with your party only to garner the votes of the poor...," he alleged.

Urging Mayawati to review the alliance, Mr Dalal wrote, "My request to you is that keeping in view the interests of the Dalits and poor, you must review the alliance with the INLD."

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had entered into an alliance nearly six months ago and said both parties would jointly contest next year's Lok Sabha and Haryana Assembly polls.

On Tuesday, Mr Dalal had lodged a police complaint, accusing Mr Chautala of threatening him in the Assembly.

Reacting to it, Mr Chautala had said Mr Dalal was in the habit of lodging such complaints as he had done so in the past as well.

Both Mr Chautala and Mr Dalal were involved in sharp exchanges in the Assembly on Tuesday, during which they had allegedly hurled abuses and charged at each other with shoes in their hand.

"Abhay Singh Chautala proposed my suspension from the Assembly, upon which heated exchanges took place between him and me in the House and as a result, he lost his mental balance and started abusing and threatening me," Mr Dalal had alleged in his police complaint.

On Thursday, Mr Dalal said he would write to the director generals of police of Chandigarh and Haryana, alleging threat to him and his family.

"Chautala has threatened me and my family. I will write to the DGPs of Chandigarh and Haryana, apprising them of the developments," he told reporters.

Asked if he would demand more security, Mr Dalal said, "Let them take a call on it."