Lok Sabha Polls 2024: INLD Leader Abhay Chautala Declares Assets Worth More Than 45 Crore

INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala, who is fighting the Lok Sabha polls from Kurukshetra, on Wednesday filed his nomination papers and declared his assets worth more than 45 crore, indicating he is fond of cars.

Haryana minister and BJP leader Ranjit Singh Chautala, who filed his nomination from Hisar seat, also declared a few buffaloes and cows among his movable assets.

Abhay Chautala is grandson of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal while Ranjit Chautala is Lal's son.

In his poll affidavit, Abhay Chautala (60), son of former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, has declared that he has combined movable assets worth Rs 32.61 crore while his wife has Rs 4.38 crore worth assets.

He also has immovable assets worth Rs 12.70 crore while the value of such assets owned by his wife is Rs 11 crore.

Abhay Chautala has declared that he owns a jeep with current value of Rs 25,000, a Ford car worth Rs 39,000, a Toyota Land Cruiser having current value of Rs 10.25 lakh, a Toyota Innova worth Rs 17.98 lakh, another Land Cruiser Prado worth Rs 23.15 lakh, and two tractors worth nearly Rs 4.6 lakh.

On the other hand, Ranjit Chautala has movable assets worth Rs 73.87 lakh and that of his wife at Rs 5.58 crore.

His immovable assets are worth Rs 15.25 crore while his wife has such assets worth Rs 4.12 crore, as per the poll affidavit.

Congress' Kumari Selja has movable assets worth Rs 10.37 crore and immovable assets of over Rs 31 crore.

Abhay Chautala has also stated that he owns a weapon, whose make has not been mentioned, valued at Rs 3.25 lakh. He has gold, diamond and silver jewellery worth Rs 60.90 lakh, Rs 15 lakh and Rs 1.70 lakh, respectively.

His wife has gold jewellery weighing 2,090 grams worth Rs 1.46 crore, diamond jewellery worth Rs 30 lakh and three kg of silver utensils valued at Rs 2.55 lakh.

Among the immovable assets, Abhay Chautala has a residential plot in Jaipur and an apartment in Gurugram.

Ranjit Chautala owns four buffaloes and three cows valued at Rs 2.15 lakh and Rs 1.4 lakh, respectively.

The BJP leader has a .12-bore gun worth Rs 15,000 and one revolver worth Rs 50,000. He also owns gold jewellery worth Rs 11.5 lakh while his wife has gold ornaments worth Rs 40.50 lakh.

Ranjit Chautala also has a 2019 model Ford Endeavour vehicle while his wife has a 2013 model Toyota Fortuner, valued at Rs 18.5 lakh and Rs 5.10 lakh, respectively.

Kumari Selja, meanwhile, has a Honda City car valued at Rs 9 lakh.

Selja is an MPhil in English, which she did from Panjab University here in 1987.

BJP candidate Ranjit Chautala will be taking on, among others, former Congress MP Jai Prakash from Hisar, Selja is locked in a contest from Sirsa (reserve) with BJP's Ashok Tanwar while Abhay Chautala will face BJP's Naveen Jindal and AAP's Sushil Gupta, among others.

Polling for all 10 seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase of elections on May 25.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)