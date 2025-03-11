Law And Order Improved In Manipur, Will Get Financial Support: N Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said all financial support will be provided to Manipur for economic development as she stressed the overall law and order situation has improved in the northeastern state, except for some sporadic incidents.

The Minister was replying to the discussion on Supplementary Demands for Grant (SDG) Second Batch 2024-25, Demands for Excess Grants for 2021-22, Manipur Budget 2025-26 and SDG (Manipur) 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha.

N Sitharaman on Monday tabled the Manipur budget for 2025-26, envisaging an expenditure of Rs 35,103.90 crore, up from Rs 32,656.81 crore in the current financial year.

Consequent to the Proclamation issued under Article 356 of the Constitution on February 13, 2025, the powers of the Legislature of the State of Manipur are exercisable by or under the authority of Parliament.

"...with the collective effort of both the Centre and state government, there has been an improvement in overall law and order situation in the state, to a large extent, except for some sporadic (incidents)," N Sitharaman said.

She informed the House that arms and ammunition looted in the state are being recovered.

N Sitharaman also assured that all financial support will be provided to Manipur for faster economic development.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)