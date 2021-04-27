Latest News Live Updates: US, Other Nations To Provide Aid To India Amid Covid Surge

The World Health Organization voiced alarm at record-breaking wave of Covid-19 cases. (File)

The US, European Union, Germany, France and several other nations have assured India of help to fight the ferocious second surge of the virus that has been infecting more than 3 lakh people for four consecutive days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden had a telephonic conversation on Monday -- a day after US said it would send raw material needed to manufacture extra stocks of Covishield vaccine -- and discussed the Covid situation in both nations.

The US will help with therapeutics, ventilators and identifying sources of raw materials to be made available for the manufacture of Covishield vaccines, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The first life-saving assistance package to help India meet the urgent need for ventilators and oxygen concentrators was dispatched by the UK and is due to arrive in New Delhi in the early hours of Tuesday.

With vaccination opening up for the 18-to 45-year age group from May 1 amid the Covid surge, India is expected to need huge stocks.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization chief voiced alarm at India's record-breaking wave of Covid-19 cases and deaths, saying the organisation was rushing to help address the crisis. "The situation in India is beyond heartbreaking," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

India, which has recorded over 195,000 deaths, registered 2,812 new deaths and 352,991 new infections on Monday alone -- its highest tolls since the start of the pandemic.

Apr 27, 2021 06:19 (IST) Pentagon working on war-footing to begin delivery of supplies to India within next few days

The Pentagon is working on a war footing to begin delivery of essential medical supplies to India in the next few days, an official said here, noting that prominent among these include oxygen-related equipment, rapid testing kits, and personal protective gear.

"The department is also looking to begin making delivery of supplies within the next few days. We''ll also provide transportation and logistics assistance to deliver these needed supplies as quickly as possible," Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said. Mr Kirby said the United States deeply values its partnership with India. "We are determined to help the people of India as they bravely combat this outbreak," he said.