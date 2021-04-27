Mumbai Logs 4,014 Covid Cases In 24 Hours, Sets 1-Day Vaccination Record

Mumbai has inoculated 23,55,215 beneficiaries so far (File)

Mumbai reported 4,014 new cases of coronavirus today - marginally more than on Monday - with 59 deaths, the civic body's official data showed. The positivity rate in the metropolis continues to remain over 13 per cent as only 30,428 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. On Monday, Mumbai tested a little over 28,000 samples and recorded 3,876 cases of the deadly virus.

Once the worst affected city in the country by Covid, Mumbai today vaccinated a record 72,606 beneficiaries, its civic body BMC said. The city has inoculated 23,55,215 beneficiaries so far.

As of Monday, the city had 111 active containment zones in slums and in chawls and 1,131 sealed buildings.

With 8,240 patients recovered and discharged, the recovery rate of Mumbai stands at 87 per cent and the doubling rate at 68 days. The overall growth rate of Covid cases in the city between April 20 and April 26 is 1.01 per cent.

The country's financial capital has reported 6,35,541 cases of coronavirus with 12,912 fatalities so far. The active caseload of the capital city stands at 66,045.

This morning India reported over three lakh new Covid cases in 24 hours for the sixth straight day. The devastating second wave of coronavirus has all but crippled the country's health infrastructure, leaving hospitals overflowing with patients, doctors crying in frustration, the relatives of patients scrambling to find life-saving drugs and oxygen cylinders and putting crematoriums under pressure from mass burials.