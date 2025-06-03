5 Travel Destinations To Avoid In 2025 Amid Rising COVID-19 Concerns

As the world gradually regains its rhythm after the initial waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new variant - NB.1.8.1 - is once again fuelling a surge in cases across several regions. While the urge to travel remains strong, health and safety must remain top priorities. With certain destinations currently experiencing significant spikes in infections, it's wise to reconsider or postpone non-essential travel to these areas.

According to a recent report by Moneycontrol, here are five destinations facing rising COVID-19 cases that travellers should approach with caution in 2025:

1. Singapore

Famed for its cleanliness and world-class healthcare, Singapore is currently witnessing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. Daily infections are climbing, and hospital admissions have reached record highs. Travellers are strongly advised to check the latest health advisories and entry regulations before planning a visit.

2. Taiwan

Taiwan, once praised for its pandemic response, is now grappling with a fresh wave of infections. The government has reinstated strict health protocols, including enhanced testing and mandatory mask-wearing in public spaces. Tourists should stay informed about local guidelines and consider deferring non-essential travel.

3. Hong Kong

Hong Kong has reported a significant uptick in COVID-19 cases, prompting the return of travel restrictions and social distancing measures. With the healthcare system under renewed pressure, potential visitors are urged to monitor official updates and exercise caution when making travel plans.

4. China

China is once again facing a widespread outbreak, with hospitals in several regions under strain. Authorities have reintroduced stringent containment measures and issued travel warnings. If you're considering a trip to China, it may be best to wait until the situation stabilises and restrictions ease.

5. Select U.S. States

While the situation varies across the United States, states like New York, California, and Ohio have seen a noticeable rise in COVID-19 cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to monitor these developments closely. Travellers should stay updated on local advisories and follow all recommended health precautions.

Travel Smart, Stay Safe

While the world is eager to move forward, the pandemic continues to remind us that caution is key. Before booking any trip: