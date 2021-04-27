895 Covid Deaths In Maharashtra, Highest In 24 Hours; 66,358 New Cases

Maharashtra reported 66,358 fresh Covid infections in last 24 hours (File)

Maharashtra today reported 895 Covid deaths in 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike in fatalities. The state, one of the worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic, logged 66,358 fresh infection in the last 24 hours, a day after its daily case count dropped to 48,700. The state's Aurangabad district reported the highest number of fatalities with 162 deaths in 24 hours.

The state has reported 44,10,085 cases of coronavirus so far.

Maharashtra now has 6,72,434 active cases of the deadly coronavirus with Mumbai, Thane, Pune accounting for 2,45,466 active cases, official data showed. Five districts that reported the highest numbers of cases in the last 24 hours include Nashik (11,365 cases), Pune (9,078 cases), Nagpur (6,895 cases), Mumbai (4,014 cases) and Aurangabad (1,468 cases).

The state has tested 2,62,54,737 samples so far and of those 44,10,085 have been tested positive, taking the positivity rate to 16.80 per cent.

67,752 patients were discharged today after recovering from the infection, taking the state's count of recoveries to 36,69,548. The recovery rate in the state is 83.21%, official data showed.

State capital Mumbai reported 4,014 new cases of coronavirus today - marginally more than on Monday - with 59 deaths, the civic body's official data showed. The positivity rate in the metropolis continues to remain over 13 per cent as only 30,428 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. On Monday, Mumbai tested a little over 28,000 samples and recorded 3,876 cases of the deadly virus.

Once the worst affected city in the country by Covid, Mumbai today vaccinated a record 72,606 beneficiaries, its civic body BMC said. The city has inoculated 23,55,215 beneficiaries so far.

India has been reporting over three lakh cases of coronavirus for the last six days. The country, hit by a devastating second wave of coronavirus, is grappling with an acute shortage of oxygen, hospital beds and medicines as the stunning speed of the surge has overwhelmed hospitals and left the nation reeling.