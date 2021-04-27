Over 30,000 Covid Cases In Karnataka, Bengaluru Sees Biggest 1-Day Spike

Bengaluru recorded 97 deaths in the last 24 hours (File)

Karnataka today reported over 31,000 cases of coronavirus with 180 deaths as a deadly second wave of the virus sweeps through the country. The state's positivity rate now stands at 18.71 per cent, official data showed.

State capital Bengaluru logged its highest ever single-day jump in Covid cases with over 17,550 fresh infections and 97 deaths.

The state's total active caseload has breached the three lakh-mark with Bengaluru alone accounting for over 2.06 lakh active cases.

Karnataka on Monday announced a two-week lockdown in the state starting today amid a worrying surge in cases.

All essential services have been permitted to operate between 6 am and 10 am. However, public transport has not been allowed. Only construction, manufacturing and agricultural sectors will be allowed to function during the lockdown period.

According to a government statement, flights and trains that have been already scheduled will be allowed. Metro services will remain shut during the period. Taxis and autorickshaws will also not be allowed except those hired in cases of emergencies. Hotels and restaurants will be closed but home deliveries will be permitted.

The unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases in recent weeks have seen social media being flooded with stories of desperate and helpless people trying to find oxygen or a hospital bed for their infected friends and family.

The demand for oxygen skyrocketted across the country with more and more patients complaining of breathlessness in this devastating second wave. The railways has been running "Oxygen Express" trains to mitigate the acute shortage of the life saving gas.

India reported over three lakh cases of coronavirus for the sixth consecutive day today. Several nations, including the US and UK, have pledged support as the country grapples with severe shortage in supply of oxygen and essential medicines.