Latest News Live Updates: Over 3.17 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered So Far, Says Health Ministry

In its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, India has crossed an important milestone of administering over 3.17 crore vaccine doses, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. A total of 3,17,71,661 vaccine doses have been given till Monday 7 pm, according to a provisional report.

These include 74,08,521 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 43,97,613 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 74,26,479 frontline workers (FLWs) who have been administered the 1st dose and 13,23,527 FLWs who have received the 2nd dose of coronavirus vaccine.

Besides, 16,96,497 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities and 95,19,024 beneficiaries aged above 60 have taken the first dose.

"India has crossed an important milestone in its fight against the pandemic. In the world's largest vaccination programme, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 3.17 crore today," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the vaccines produced by Oxford University in collaboration with AstraZeneca to protect against COVID-19 are safe and there is no evidence to suggest that the jabs are the cause behind blood clots as reported in some European countries, the British-Swedish pharmaceutical major and the UK's medicines regulator have said. The interventions come as Germany, France and Italy joined the Netherlands as the latest countries to suspend the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which also has a tie-up with the Serum Institute of India, after some reports of blood clotting.

Mar 16, 2021 06:12 (IST) Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro changes health minister again, as Brazil's Covid cases surge



Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro announced Monday that he will appoint cardiologist Marcelo Queiroga as health minister, the fourth to hold the post during the pandemic, as the country's health system staggers amid surging Covid-19 cases.

"It was decided now in the afternoon to appoint physician Marcelo Queiroga to the Ministry of Health," Bolsonaro said in a brief meeting with his supporters at the Alvorada presidential palace. The transition process "should take one or two weeks," he added.

The appointment will be finalized Tuesday.

Mar 16, 2021 06:07 (IST) Vaccination Based On Profession Discriminatory: Centre In Supreme Court



The Central government today informed the Supreme Court that prioritising Covid-19 vaccination based on profession will be discriminatory and not in national interest. The Centre was responding to notice based on a public interest litigation (PIL) which wanted judges, lawyers, and other members of legal fraternity be given priority in the inoculation drive. The Central government today informed the Supreme Court that prioritising Covid-19 vaccination based on profession will be discriminatory and not in national interest. The Centre was responding to notice based on a public interest litigation (PIL) which wanted judges, lawyers, and other members of legal fraternity be given priority in the inoculation drive. Read Here