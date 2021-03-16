Night Curfew In Bhopal, Indore From Tomorrow As Covid Cases Rise In State

The duration of the curfew each night in the two major cities is yet to be decided (File)

Madhya Pradesh has announced night curfews in Bhopal and Indore city areas from tomorrow amid a rapid surge in coronavirus cases in the state, an official said.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state at a meeting with senior officials today.

The duration of the curfew each night in the two major cities of the state and for how long the order will be in place have not been announced immediately.

Other than in Bhopal and Indore, shops will remain shut after 10 pm in Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Ratlam, Chhindwara, Burhanpur, Betul and Khargone, the official said.

On Holi, no public programmes will be allowed, but the festival can be celebrated by individuals.

Thermal screening and one-week isolation will continue for those arriving from neighbouring Maharashtra.

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 797 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the tally of cases to 2,69,391. Death count reached 3,890 with three more fatalities.