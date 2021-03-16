Delivery Men Steal Mobiles, Replace Them With Soap Bars: Ghaziabad Police

Action was initiated based against the men after a complaint by a dealer, cops said (Representational)

Seven delivery boys of e-commerce portals were arrested in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram for allegedly stealing mobile phones purchased by customers online, the police said on Tuesday.

The gang was busted after they were found to be stealing new mobile phones from a dealer. The gang was replacing the mobile phones with soap bars to dupe the customers upon delivery.

The action was initiated based upon a complaint by the dealer who sells the mobile phones through Amazon and Flipkart.

The accused have been identified as Shivam, Karan, Aman, Vijay, Ashok, Nagendar and Shivam alias Raju, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) (Indirapuram) Anshu Jain told news agency PTI. The gang was arrested from Ghaziabad's Vasundhara Colony, Sector 15, she added.

As part of the gang's modus operandi, they would cut open the new packets and repackage them on the same pattern with soap bars. They were also providing fake bills of the mobile manufacturing companies to dupe the buyers and were also giving them a discount on the cost of the new mobile phones.

Eleven mobile phones, fake bill books, packing material, tape cutters and soap bars have been recovered from their possession, the DSP added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)