Bypolls Schedule In Parliamentary, Assembly Constituencies: See Here

Bye-elections to the two Parliamentary Constituencies of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and the 14 Assembly constituencies in 10 states will be held on April 17, the Election Commission said in a statement today.

The last date for filing nominations is March 30 while the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is April 3, the statement said.

The votes will be counted on May 2, the poll body said.

"The Commission has decided to use Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPATs) at all polling stations," the Commission said. "Adequate numbers of EVMs and VVPATs have been made available and all steps have been taken to ensure that the polls are conducted smoothly with the help of these machines," it said.

The states where the bye-election to the Assembly constituencies will be held are: Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana and Uttarakhand.