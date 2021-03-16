Cattle Smuggling Case: Probe Agency Arrests Trinamool Leader Binay Mishra's Brother

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating the money-laundering aspect of the case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested Bikash Mishra, the brother of Trinamool Congress' (TMC) youth wing leader Binay Mishra, in connection with its probe into the cattle smuggling case, sources in the agency said.

He was arrested in Delhi, they said.

The central agency is investigating the money-laundering aspect of the case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is also probing the cattle smuggling case, had interrogated Bikash Mishra once.

"Bikash Mishra was summoned by the CBI officials for the second time. But he did not appear and has been avoiding further interrogation," sources in the agency said.

Both the central agencies had earlier carried out searches at the residences of the TMC leader and his brother.

An arrest warrant was issued against the TMC leader in the cattle smuggling case since he has been missing, they said.

The agency had in November last year arrested Enamul Haque, the alleged kingpin of the cattle smuggling racket running along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal.

It is alleged that cattle smugglers were bribing soldiers of the Border Security Force and Customs officials to keep their illegal business running.

The agency had also arrested a former commandant of the 36 BSF Battalion in the case.

Meanwhile, the anti-corruption branch of CBI had filed its charge sheet in the cattle smuggling case at a designated court in West Bengal's Asansol on February 8.

The names of the former BSF commandant and Enamul Haque have been shown as accused persons in the charge sheet.

