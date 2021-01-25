Latest News Live Updates: 300 Pak Twitter Handles Created To Disrupt Farmers' Tractor Rally, Say Police

Thousands of farmers are protesting at the Delhi borders against Centre's farm laws (File)

Over 300 Twitter handles have been traced to Pakistan that have been created to disrupt and hijack the tractor rally on Republic Day by farmers protesting the Centre's new farm laws, the Delhi Police claimed on Sunday.

Detailing the plan for the tractor parade, Deependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) said the rally on Tuesday will be conducted amid tight security after the Republic Day celebrations conclude.

Thousands of farmers are protesting at the Delhi borders against the Centre's farm laws since November, 2020.

