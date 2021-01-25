Farmers' Tractor Rally Allowed On 3 Routes; 3,000 Volunteers On Duty

R-Day Tractor Rally: Farmers' leaders have said that massive preparations are underway.

Thousands of farmers camping near Delhi borders against the three contentious agricultural laws have been allowed to hold the tractor rally - "Kisaan Parade" - on three routes in the national capital tomorrow. More than 3,000 volunteers will be on duty across the city as the tractor rally starts at 10 AM.

The protesters can take out the rally on the 63-km route near Singhu Border that divides Delhi and Haryana. The route that covers SGT Nagar, DTU Shahbad, Barwala, Auchandi Border ends at Kharkhoda Toll Plaza. Singhu Border has been the epicentre of the farmers' protest that began late November.

Another 62.5 km-long route has been cleared from Tikri border in west Delhi that covers areas such as Najafgarh, Nangloi and ends at Asoda Toll Plaza. Near the Ghazipur border that divides Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, a 68-km long route has been cleared.

Farmer leader Manjit Singh Rai, who will supervise the volunteers, said: "We won't spare anyone who tries to create a law and order issue at the protest. We will have four types of volunteers - general volunteers, traffic volunteers, women volunteers and special volunteers." Special volunteers will accompany the farmer leaders.

Republic Day Tractor Rally: Here's the complete route.

On Sunday, Delhi Police said that the protesters can enter the national capital but can't disturb the Republic Day parade at Rajpath. "There is a threat perception that Pakistan-based terrorist groups can create some trouble. Mischievous elements can create a law-and-order situation," Deependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) said, adding that over 300 Twitter handles have been traced to Pakistan that have been created to disrupt and hijack the rally.

Pakistan-based ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) and "rogue elements linked to Khalistani outfits" have hatched conspiracy to sabotage the Republic Day protest, sources have said.

Speaking about how they plan to manage the crowds, Baldev Singh Sirsa, a farmer leader, told NDTV, "Our preparations are in full swing. Tableaux from different states will be present. We had warned the government about huge crowds... it's the responsibility of the government to manage crowds. However, we have deployed volunteers, and we will make sure everything is done in an orderly manner."