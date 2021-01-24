300 Pak Twitter Handles Created To Disrupt Farmers' Rally, Claim Police

Delhi Police said Pakistan-based elements were trying to hijack the farmers' protest.

Over 300 Twitter handles have been traced to Pakistan that have been created to disrupt and hijack the tractor rally on Republic Day by farmers protesting the central government's new agricultural laws, the Delhi Police claimed on Sunday.

Detailing the plan for the tractor parade, Deependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) said the rally on Tuesday will be conducted amid tight security after the Republic Day celebrations conclude.

"Over 300 Twitter handles have been generated from Pakistan during January 13 to 18 to disrupt the tractor rally by farmers only by misleading people. There are inputs about the same from different agencies too. It will be a challenging task for us, but the rally will be conducted amid tight security after the Republic Day parade is over," Mr Pathak said at a news conference.

The police said Pakistani Twitter handles were pushing hashtags linked to disrupt the farmers' protest.

Asked to elaborate, he said, "There is a threat perception that Pakistan-based terrorist groups can create some trouble. Mischievous elements can create a law-and-order situation. The 308 Twitter handles originating from Pakistan have been pushing hashtags linked to the farmers' protest and the tractor rally."

Since November last year, farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting the centre's three new agriculture laws at several Delhi border points, including Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, demanding that the legislations be repealed.

While the police tried to convince farmer leaders to hold their tractor parade outside the national capital, they were adamant on holding the proposed rally on Delhi's busy Outer Ring Road.

Earlier, there have been three rounds of meetings between the unions and police officers from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, but it was during the fourth round of talks over the tractor parade on Friday where both sides reached an agreement.