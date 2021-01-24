'Thank You Bengal': PM Tweets 6-Minute Video Of His Kolkata Visit. Watch

PM Modi on Saturday visited Kolkata to pay tribute to Subhash Chandra Bose. (File)

After his visit to Kolkata in West Bengal to pay tribute to freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a video on Twitter from the trip, thanking the state "for the overwhelming affection."

Along with highlights from the Parakram Divas programme in Kolkata on Saturday, the video includes bits from PM Modi's speech which he gave at the city's Victoria Memorial Hall and his tributes to Netaji Bose.

PM Modi, in his speech and in the video, says: "125 years ago, on this day, a brave son was born in India who gave different directions to the dream of an independent India."

He adds: "For people with strong intentions like him (Netaji), nothing is impossible."

PM Modi also recalled Netaji's courage and contributions towards India. "To make the country 'aatmanirbhar', every citizen, every sector is working towards it," he said.

Thank you West Bengal for the overwhelming affection yesterday.



Here are some highlights from the #ParakramDivas programme in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/TH36X9kaS1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2021

The Prime Minister said that positive changes taking place in new India today would make Netaji Subhas Bose very proud. He wondered how Netaji would feel on seeing the country becoming self-reliant in the latest technologies, participation of Indians in the biggest global companies, as well as in the education and medical sector.

"Netaji would give his blessings on witnessing the strength of our forces and the way country faced the pandemic and the way it achieved modern scientific solutions like making the vaccine indigenously," the PM added.

The Prime Minister, on Saturday, first visited the Netaji Bhawan where he was given a tour by the freedom fighter's grand nephews, Sugato Bose and his brother Sumantro Bose. He was also accompanied by West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. PM Modi was shown the "Wanderer car" used by Netaji. He was also given a quick walkthrough of the museum, which houses the photographs of the Azad Hind Fauj and the table used by Netaji in Singapore.

He later shared stage with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for an event at the Victoria Memorial Hall, where he said that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose would have been proud to see that the country has become strong and is following his footsteps from the Line of Control (LoC) to the Line of Actual Control.