Will Quit If Centre Brings Law Against Dynastic Politics: Trinamool's Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee said he will publicly hang himself if corruption charges against him are proved (File)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday hit back at the BJP over accusations of nepotism in his party, daring the Centre to bring a legislation allowing only one member of a family in politics.

The MP from Bengal's Diamond Harbour, who is also West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, said he will quit politics if the Centre brings such a law.

Mr Banerjee also said he will publicly hang himself if the corruption charges levelled against him are proved to be true.

The TMC youth wing chief, while addressing a rally, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should table a bill banning more than one member of a family from active politics and the next moment, he will no longer be in the political arena.

"From Kailash Vijayvargiya to Suvendu Adhikari, Mukul Roy to Rajnath Singh, there are other members of your families who occupy important posts in the BJP.

"If you ensure that there will be only one member of a family in active politics, there will be only Mamata Banerjee from our family in the TMC from the next moment. I promise that," he said.

Taking exception to BJP leaders calling him an "extortionist", Abhishek Banerjee challenged them to prove their allegations and said he will publicly hang himself if the charges against him are proved to be true.