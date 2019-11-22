3 Policemen Killed In Maoist Attack In Jharkhand's Latehar

The police were ascertaining which Maoist group was involved in the ambush (Representational)

Three police personnel, including a sub-inspector, were killed in Maoist attack in Latehar district of Jharkhand on Friday, officials said.

The attack by armed Maoists happened about 8:30 pm when the police party was on-board a four-wheeler near Lukiatand village under Chandwa police station area, they said.

The Maoists are reported to have sprung a surprise attack on the police personnel who were on patrol duty.

"Our police party was ambushed and three casualties occurred," Additional Director General of Police Murari Lal Meena said.

Some home guard personnel are also reported to be in the casualty list. The police were ascertaining which Maoist group was involved in the ambush.

