Lashkar Unit Busted In J&K, 8 Terrorists Arrested With Weapons

Security forces have busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror module in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district by arresting eight militant-associates involved in cross-border smuggling of arms and ammunition at the behest of their Pakistani handlers, police said on Friday.

A terrorist module has been busted in Uri in Baramulla and eight LeT terrorist-associates have been arrested, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amod Nagpure told reporters in Baramulla.

Nagpure said arms and ammunition have been recovered and cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act & Arms Act have been registered.

Giving details, the SSP said that during patrolling and area domination at Churunda in Uri area of the north Kashmir district on August 8, security forces noticed a suspected person who was roaming in the area.

He tried to flee while noticing the patrolling party, but was apprehended tactfully, the officer said.

During his personal search, two grenades were recovered and he was taken into custody immediately, the SSP said.

He identified him as Showkat Ali Awan, a resident of Churunda Uri.

During further questioning, Awan revealed the names of his accomplices --Ahmad Din and Mohammad Sadeeq Khatana -- both of whom are residents of Churunda, Nagpure said.

The two were questioned and on their disclosure, two grenades, a Chinese pistol, a pistol magazine and four live rounds were recovered from them, he said.

Similarly, on Aug 11, during a naka checking at Powarian Thajal Uri ,security forces signalled a vehicle to stop. As the vehicle stopped, its driver and four other persons inside it told the naka party that they were going to a hospital due to certain medical emergencies, he said.

However, the naka party felt suspicious about them and started a search of the vehicle.

During the search, four hand grenades, two pistols, two pistol magazines, 10 live bullet and Rs 50,000 in cash were recovered, Nagpure said.

He said all the five were taken into custody.

They have been identified as Akhter Bhat of Tarzoo Sopore, Mohammad Aslam Khatana of Churunda Uri, Muneer Ahmad of Jabla Uri, Mudasir Yousuf Gokno of Krankshivan, and Bilal Ahmad Dar of Hardushiva.

The accused are involved in cross-border smuggling of arms and ammunition at the behest of Pakistan-based terror handlers and its further distribution to LeT terrorists for carrying out terror activities, the SSP said.

